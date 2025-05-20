Margi to host two-day nangyarkoothu treat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Margi, the renowned centre for classical performing arts in Kerala, will host two evenings of nangyarkkoothu performances at its Natyagriham in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of its monthly cultural calendar. The events are scheduled for May 21 and 22.

On Wednesday, the programme will feature Mathuravarnana, a classical nangyarkkoothu recital by Margi Mahathi. The next day, Margi Vishishta will present Dwarakanirmanam.

The mizhavu will be played by Margi Sajikumar and Margi Mahesh, while the edakka will be handled by Margi Akhil.

Rhythmic and vocal support will be provided by Margi Vishishta, along with other students. The entire production is under the direction of Margi Joby.

These performances underscore Margi’s ongoing efforts to nurture and showcase classical art in its purest form, says the organiser. Entry is open to the public.

For more details, visit www.margitheatre.org.