Suspected rabid dog attack sparks panic in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Panic swept through the residential areas of Sasthamangalam and Kowdiar after a suspected rabid dog attacked several individuals on Sunday evening.

The dog remained at large until noon on Monday, leaving residents in fear and choosing to stay indoors. As per unofficial reports, between 15 and 30 people were attacked across Pippinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Jawahar Nagar and Tennis Club areas.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old IAS aspirant residing at a PG hostel near the Tennis Club in Kowdiar, sustained serious injuries. Shanthi Vasanth, who runs the hostel, said the woman suffered deep thigh wounds. She was initially taken to the Peroorkada Hospital and later shifted to the General Hospital for further treatment.

“Around 15 girls reside at the hostel, and stray dogs often roam in packs after dark. The inmates, who return around 10 pm after their coaching classes, are scared to walk back alone due to the growing dog menace,” said Shanthi, adding that the problem is worsened by individuals who feed the strays regularly.