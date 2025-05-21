Aksomaniac's Kanmashi makes a mark in Malayalam indie music scene

When Covid hit, Aron found time to focus fully on music. Encouraged by a friend, he moved from covers to creating original songs. For Aron, songwriting is like a diary, a way to share feelings he might not otherwise express. “In hip hop or R&B, it’s all about speaking your truth. The sound, lyrics, and narrative all come from where I am in life and what I’m feeling. I try to be honest and sincere, sharing vulnerability without making listeners uncomfortable,” he says.

But the Carnatic influence runs deep in his music. For him, genre is no longer a creative starting point — it’s a retrospective label.

He says, “I don’t start a song thinking R&B, hip-hop, or Carnatic. I just follow instinct, maybe a melody on the piano, drums, I feel in the moment, and let it grow from there. Genre only comes in later, to help curators or guide listeners.”

Writing in Malayalam was challenging for Aron, especially without formal training, but it was not something he could not handle.

“Lately, Malayalam films have opened tough conversations, but songs have not really gone there yet. I did not have many examples to follow, which made writing Kanmashi challenging,” he says.

In Kanmashi, Aron uses mythology to connect with the theme. He draws on Gandharvan, the demi-god of music and love, and Manmadhan, the god of love, to express the mix of joy and insecurity he felt. As he says, “I imagined a love god embracing and validating me during those uncertain times.”