ASHAs’ protest completes 100 days in Thiruvananthapuram

Responding to questions during a media interaction in Kozhikode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out the possibility of holding further discussions.
Asha workers take out a torchlight march to mark the 100th day of their protest in front of the Secretariat on TuesdayPhoto | Vincent Pulickal
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The strike by ASHA workers in front of the Secretariat entered its 100th day on Tuesday. A torch rally symbolising their ongoing struggle was taken out. Poet Rose Mary lit the fire for 100 torches to commemorate the occasion.

The 100th-day protest meeting was presided over by Mini, state vice-president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, who attended the gathering, expressed solidarity with the protesters, assuring them that public support was firmly behind their demands.

ASHA workers have been demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 21,000 and a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh - issues that remain unresolved. Responding to questions during a media interaction in Kozhikode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out the possibility of holding further discussions.

Though the government has constituted a committee to examine the honorarium issue, the protesters alleged that it is merely a tactic to deflect attention and weaken the agitation.

