INTUC worker brutally attacked at Thiruvananthapuram's Vellarada

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A headload worker affiliated with the Congress-affliliated INTUC sustained severe injuries in his private parts after he was attacked using a metal hook allegedly by trade union members belonging to the leftist parties at Vellarada on Sunday.

Varghese, 56, of Perekonam in Vellarada police station limits was attacked by two people, who are affiliated with the CITU and AITUC unions, the police said.

The accused, who are still on the run, used a hook that was used to lift sacks in the market to attack Varghese. They attacked Varghese in his groin area. The police said the victim’s scrotum got ruptured in the attack and the testicles came out. Varghese was soon rushed to hospital. However, his condition worsened and later the doctors surgically removed one of the testicles as infection spread to that area while undergoing treatment.

The police said the incident occurred at Perekonam, but claimed the incident was not politically motivated.

“The injured and the attackers belonged to INTUC till sometime back. Later they left the outfit and joined other unions. The attack is however not political. The three were drunk and it was in the melee that the man was injured,” said a police officer. The police said the victim initially was unaware how he was attacked. “He did not know which weapon was used on him. He was attacked from behind and we concluded that he was attacked using a hook being used by union workers to move the sacks,” the cop added.