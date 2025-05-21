Pre-monsoon sanitation drives drag on in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the monsoon season fast approaching, concerns are mounting over the progress of the pre-monsoon sanitation drives across the state capital. The delayed start of the initiatives, coupled with intensifying summer showers, is making Thiruvananthapuram city highly vulnerable to waterlogging.

The heavy rain that recently lashed the capital inundated many low-lying areas, particularly the Thampanoor and Chalai regions, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the pre-monsoon sanitation drives launched by various agencies, including the city corporation, public works department, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the irrigation department.

Though the cleaning drive is ongoing, the waste and silt removed from the stormwater drains are not being promptly cleared from the sites, exacerbating the situation. It has been over four days since the cleaning of the drainage network at Ponnara Sreedharan Park in Thampanoor was initiated by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB). The excavated debris remains uncleared at the site, causing inconvenience to the public.

Former Thampanoor ward councillor C Harikumar said that the removed silt is seeping back into the drains. “The entire Thampanoor-East Fort area is under flood threat. The entire Chalai Market was inundated after the heavy rains a few days back. They are doing the pre-monsoon work after the arrival of summer showers. They don’t clear the debris, which flows back into the drain after every rain,” said Harikumar.