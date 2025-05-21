Strategies beyond syllabus at school

Classrooms have students of varied character profiles. While the majority of them are likely well-behaved, there may be a few that experience behavioural problems. Of them, those who are backward in studies may get the required attention. The others go unnoticed, even neglected or ridiculed. Interventions targeting this group are crucial to foster a better school atmosphere and prevent future mental health issues.

Disobedient, aggressive

There is a set of students who are disobedient, talk back to teachers, and express anger or aggression. This may be due to conduct disorder or oppositional disorder.

In a school situation, they may bully the weaker ones and may form gangs indulging in organised disruptive behaviour. Their vulnerability to substance or alcohol use disorders is high.

The roots of this behaviour may lie in an unhealthy family environment. It may be due to permissive, authoritarian, or neglectful parenting.

Discipline expected at school needs to be spelt out with clarity, and consequences, when violated, that induce a desire for correction, have to be enforced with consistency. It is important to give opportunities for the expression of positive qualities of such students.

Assign responsible tasks. When done well, they are to be encouraged. Collaborate with parents in the remedial mission. Mental health support needs to be given when needed.