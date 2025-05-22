How justice was finally served to woman who was left to die of starvation

From the onset, it was clear that the case hinged on circumstantial evidence. As the majority of the incidents happened within the four walls of the house, there were no eyewitnesses.

There was no forensic evidence as well since there was not a single crumb of food in her stomach when autopsy was conducted.

The argument of the accused was that Thushara died at the hospital and hence it was not a murder.

But the prosecution blew the argument apart by producing hospital documents that revealed Thushara was brought dead, and the matter was immediately conveyed to the police as unnatural death.

The prosecution also produced medical documents of Thushara that were prepared when she went to deliver her second child in 2017. At that time, as per the documents, she weighed 48 kg. Mahendra says the statement of an immediate neighbour turned crucial in establishing that the family denied Thushara food.