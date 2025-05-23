Kerala man objects to marrying off daughter to youth, gets killed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth killed a 67-year-old man at Thonnakkal for not allowing him to marry the latter’s daughter. The deceased has been identified as Thaha, of Thonnakkal. The accused Rashid, 31, who is Thaha’s neighbour, was caught by the local residents and handed over to police.

Thaha came under attack on Wednesday afternoon. The assailant trespassed into the house and stabbed Thaha on his stomach after pushing the latter’s wife Noorjahan, who tried to protect her husband, to the floor. After being stabbed once, Thaha ran to the first floor of his house to save his life.

However, Rashid pursued him and stabbed Thaha on his stomach multiple times. Thaha was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday.

Rashid told police that Thaha refused to get his daughter married to him and it was this spite that prompted him to commit murder. However, Thaha’s family said they had never received such a proposal from Rashid. Rashid had attacked Thaha on two occasions following which the family had filed a police complaint.