The mask returns as Covid cases climb in Kerala

However, Dr Rajeev adds, like in any other case, if vulnerable patients with comorbidities catch the virus, the outcome could be severe. “Therefore, they must take more precautions,” he says.

Covid spreads through the air, especially in crowded, unventilated and closed spaces. “If you come in contact with a person with the virus, it can easily reach us. So following social distancing and wearing masks in crowded places is important. If you have a fever, it is recommended to stay at home and avoid mingling with others. Avoid social visits to hospitals, which can cause a spread,” cautions Dr Rajeev.

Wearing masks in crowded places protects you not only from Covid strains but from many other diseases, including influenza. “Also, H1N1, the endemic flu pandemic, is also present in Kerala,” Dr Ekbal points out.

Kerala has reported as many as 974 influenza cases and 11 deaths so far this year.

“All such viral infections present with fevers. However, Kerala, with its high population density, elderly population and high morbidity, will have to be very cautious. We should follow the protocols properly and get medical help as necessary,” he adds.

Covid is just one of the several causes of a fever. Globally the variants circulating since the arrival of Omicron in late 2021 were milder compared to 2020, Dr Rajeev explains.

The disease can occur in anyone. Immunity against the virus, whether through vaccination or prior infection, will naturally wane after some months, he says. “Therefore, even if you are vaccinated or have survived it previously, you can still get Covid after a sufficient gap. However, prior immunity protects against severe disease and death,” he adds.

According to him, till a vaccine covering all variants is available, it is important to wear masks in public places and follow the Covid guidelines. It’s even more important for the elderly and those with morbidities,” Dr Ekbal cautions.