The mask returns as Covid cases climb in Kerala

Covid is back. And the number of reported cases is on the rise, especially in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and China.
As per reports, new strains of viruses are behind the current spread — Omicron JN1 sub-variants LF.7 and NB1.8.
Though said to be highly contagious, experts say these strains are less severe. So far, the condition is presented with mild symptoms.
Cases have been steadily rising in India too. Among Indian states, Kerala has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Health Minister Veena George has also cautioned that the risk of Covid spread in the state remains high.
Kerala has reported 182 cases in May so far, with Kottayam (57), Ernakulam (34), and Thiruvananthapuram (30) registering the highest numbers.
According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the IMA research cell, currently, patients are reporting mild symptoms, which typically do not require hospital admission. “Some people may experience fatigue and body pain. But they recover very quickly, within two-three days.”
However, with fever cases remaining high in the state, experts suggest, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks and taking precautions can help prevent the spread.
“Covid is a cyclical viral disease, not a seasonal one,” Dr Rajeev explains. Seasonal diseases are those seen only in a particular season.
“Covid appears less predictably. For instance, during the times when respiratory viruses are typically inactive. The intervals may vary — from six months to nine months or even longer. After a long time, India is now reporting more Covid cases. But that doesn’t mean there were no cases earlier. There have always been cases of fever in the state, with Covid contributing only a few in the recent past,” he says.
Many experts also say the virus is here to stay, though it will become less dangerous.
Dr B Ekbal, a public health expert, says all pandemics will become endemic after they are controlled with vaccines and lifestyle changes.
“Newer variants, even if they emerge, will be mostly of less virulence,” he says.
However, Dr Rajeev adds, like in any other case, if vulnerable patients with comorbidities catch the virus, the outcome could be severe. “Therefore, they must take more precautions,” he says.
Covid spreads through the air, especially in crowded, unventilated and closed spaces. “If you come in contact with a person with the virus, it can easily reach us. So following social distancing and wearing masks in crowded places is important. If you have a fever, it is recommended to stay at home and avoid mingling with others. Avoid social visits to hospitals, which can cause a spread,” cautions Dr Rajeev.
Wearing masks in crowded places protects you not only from Covid strains but from many other diseases, including influenza. “Also, H1N1, the endemic flu pandemic, is also present in Kerala,” Dr Ekbal points out.
Kerala has reported as many as 974 influenza cases and 11 deaths so far this year.
“All such viral infections present with fevers. However, Kerala, with its high population density, elderly population and high morbidity, will have to be very cautious. We should follow the protocols properly and get medical help as necessary,” he adds.
Covid is just one of the several causes of a fever. Globally the variants circulating since the arrival of Omicron in late 2021 were milder compared to 2020, Dr Rajeev explains.
The disease can occur in anyone. Immunity against the virus, whether through vaccination or prior infection, will naturally wane after some months, he says. “Therefore, even if you are vaccinated or have survived it previously, you can still get Covid after a sufficient gap. However, prior immunity protects against severe disease and death,” he adds.
According to him, till a vaccine covering all variants is available, it is important to wear masks in public places and follow the Covid guidelines. It’s even more important for the elderly and those with morbidities,” Dr Ekbal cautions.
Another pertinent issue that people have been suffering from has been long Covid, where symptoms and persistent health issues develop even long after contracting the Covid virus. According to the World Health Organisation, approximately six in every 100 people develop long Covid. Its symptoms include fatigue, breathlessness, muscle or joint pain, and impaired sleep.
Hence, the obvious best strategy is to not get the disease, by taking standard precautions. Although deaths are rare now, around 5 per cent of people could catch long Covid. They may experience various difficulties for a long time, affecting their quality of life and productivity.
“This happens even in young and healthy people,” warns Dr Rajeev.
WHEN TO SEE A DOCTOR?
The symptoms are severe and persistent
If there are other associated symptoms like shortness of breath.
If the fever does not go away
SYMPTOMS
Loss of sense of taste and/or smell.
Shortness of breath
Less common symptoms
Sore throat
Headache
Aches and pains
Diarrhoea
Irritated eyes
KERALA SCENARIO IN NUMBERS
Covid: 182 cases till May 20
Influenza: 974 cases,
11 deaths in 2025 (as of May 20)
Fever: 8,55,690 cases and 6 deaths so far this year (till May 20).
On average, around 1,70,000 cases per month