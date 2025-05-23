T'Puram cyclists feel city's new cycle track could have been 'smarter'

‘Unsafe’ and ‘poor quality’

He also points out that the cycle track is unsafe. “We had high expectations about the track but we were left disappointed. We cannot call it a cycle track just by giving a different colour paint,” he adds.

Bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, P Prakash, says the so-called cycle track from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Thycaud is highly disappointing and falls drastically short of both national and international standards.

“There are encroachment, parking, police barricades, etc on the track. The width of the lane is insufficient to accommodate safe cycling, especially in stretches where two-way cycling should be possible. I had personally suggested to officials that the cycle lane be incorporated within the pedestrian footpath area, protected by railings, to ensure safety for children, elderly riders, and regular cyclists. This was not considered,” he adds.

According to him, the painted surface of the cycle lane started fading and peeling off within a week of rain.

“This shows the poor quality of materials used. We have decided to take this up with the authorities. A memorandum will be given to the chief minister, the SCTL, PWD Minister and the Mayor immediately. We want a redesign of the track as per global standard,” he adds.