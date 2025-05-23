T'Puram cyclists feel city's new cycle track could have been 'smarter'

After years of delays, diversions, and prolonged construction, the much-anticipated Smart Road project in Thiruvananthapuram has finally been completed. The newly laid stretch from Vellayambalam to Thycaud, featuring a dedicated cycle track, has quickly become a favourite among joggers, walkers, and daily commuters.
As many as 12 roads under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) were upgraded into smart roads by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) for `180 crore.
However, even as political parties like the BJP and the CPI(M) engage in a tug-of-war over credit for the project, the city’s cyclists are voicing serious safety concerns. They cite growing encroachments, narrowness of the track and illegal parking as the main threat on the first-of-its-kind cycle track in the state capital.
Good, but not enough
Some daily walkers are also feeling ecstatic. O Beena, a local resident and regular morning walker, says the upgraded pedestrian pathways from Vellayambalam to Thycaud are a welcome addition. “I have been cycling and walking in this stretch for years. Many in the Kowdiar and Vazhuthacaud areas depend on Museum premises for walks. They travel in their vehicle to the spot and do their morning walk there. But now we have one of the longest smart roads with upgraded pathways, and residents could use this stretch instead of going to the crowded Museum,” says Beena.
Though upgraded, concerns about obstructions in the pathways are also rising among walkers. Dr Shankar Ram, a native of Althara, appreciates the new pedestrian way.
“I walked the entire stretch till Thycaud and in two locations, I saw corporation keeping waste collected there, obstructing the pathway. This should be avoided,” says Shankar, who has been going for morning walks since 2013.
‘Unsafe’ and ‘poor quality’
He also points out that the cycle track is unsafe. “We had high expectations about the track but we were left disappointed. We cannot call it a cycle track just by giving a different colour paint,” he adds.
Bicycle mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, P Prakash, says the so-called cycle track from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Thycaud is highly disappointing and falls drastically short of both national and international standards.
“There are encroachment, parking, police barricades, etc on the track. The width of the lane is insufficient to accommodate safe cycling, especially in stretches where two-way cycling should be possible. I had personally suggested to officials that the cycle lane be incorporated within the pedestrian footpath area, protected by railings, to ensure safety for children, elderly riders, and regular cyclists. This was not considered,” he adds.
According to him, the painted surface of the cycle lane started fading and peeling off within a week of rain.
“This shows the poor quality of materials used. We have decided to take this up with the authorities. A memorandum will be given to the chief minister, the SCTL, PWD Minister and the Mayor immediately. We want a redesign of the track as per global standard,” he adds.
No space to park
Parking is going to be another major concern in the stretch. An official with the SCTL says the idea was to create a model stretch.
“We have just opened the road for public use. The cycle track is a new concept and we will be evaluating and studying the public response. We will make changes accordingly. We didn’t want to encourage parking in this stretch as it’s not at all an option. Our city should have at least one stretch that is free for pedestrian movement,” said the official. The official admits the cycle track should have had more width.
“We couldn’t give more width as the carriageway will be further reduced. In the future, we can make better roads with better amenities based on what we learn from this stretch,” the official adds.
MLA V K Prasanth told TNIE that the government lands in the stretch can be used for parking. “As per the present rules, even private land owners can get the licence and run a paid park facility on their land. Also, the trade establishments are bound to give parking for their customers and many of them, after getting the licence, convert the space for commercial purposes. The corporation should take appropriate action against this,” he says.
He adds that the cycle track was just opened and the authorities will study the flaws and other issues. “If there are issues, it will be sorted soon. Based on the response from the public, action will be taken to enhance the safety,” Prasanth concludes.