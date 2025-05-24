It’s dim sum time!

Hyatt Regency Trivandrum has set the stage for a heartwarming culinary experience with its latest food festival, ‘Dimsum Thing’. The 10-day dim sum fest which concludes on June 1, promises an escape into the world of steamed delicacies.

“There’s something deeply nostalgic about enjoying warm, soulful food while it ‘s pouring outside. This dim sum fest is our tribute to that feeling,” says executive chef Senthil Kumar of Hyatt Regency Trivandrum.

The festival brings a curated menu of handcrafted dim sums, featuring both classic and contemporary variations. The vegetarian options include corn and water chestnut dim sum, pokchoy golden garlic, smoked spinach dim sum, and the soft, flavourful mushroom bao.

For non-vegetarian lovers, the options range from the chicken corn sumai, chicken coriander dim sum, and lamb gyoza to the delicate prawns sumai and premium chilean sea bass dim sum. For those with a sweet tooth, the custard chocolate bao wraps are a must-have.

The special dim sum menu is available at Hyatt’s ‘The Oriental Kitchen’.