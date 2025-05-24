Kerala SilverLine project under active consideration: Progress report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government’s flagship project SilverLine, is under active consideration of the Railway Ministry.

"The detailed project report (DPR) of SilverLine is now under the consideration of the Railway Ministry. The ministry is evaluating the DPR. The government has provided the additional information sought by the Railways. The government will move forward with the project after the state gets permission from the ministry,” the CM said in the progress report released on Friday in connection with the fourth anniversary of the state government. He said his government has given equal priority to infrastructure development and social welfare measures.

Other achievements of the government are:

The LDF government has unveiled the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The first ship arrived on July 11, 2024. Till now 189 ships have arrived. Under the Rebuild Kerala Project, out of the 1,003 works, 709 works were completed. Till now a total of Rs 5,396.93 crore was spent under the project.