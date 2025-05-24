Kerala SilverLine project under active consideration: Progress report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government’s flagship project SilverLine, is under active consideration of the Railway Ministry.
"The detailed project report (DPR) of SilverLine is now under the consideration of the Railway Ministry. The ministry is evaluating the DPR. The government has provided the additional information sought by the Railways. The government will move forward with the project after the state gets permission from the ministry,” the CM said in the progress report released on Friday in connection with the fourth anniversary of the state government. He said his government has given equal priority to infrastructure development and social welfare measures.
Other achievements of the government are:
The LDF government has unveiled the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The first ship arrived on July 11, 2024. Till now 189 ships have arrived. Under the Rebuild Kerala Project, out of the 1,003 works, 709 works were completed. Till now a total of Rs 5,396.93 crore was spent under the project.
The government has uplifted 57,707 BPL families from the extremely poor category as part of the poverty alleviation programme. The government has identified 64,004 individuals as extremely poor. KIIFB will complete projects worth Rs 12,500 crore by 2025 December.
Till March 3, 2025, KIIFB had given financial sanction to 1156 projects worth Rs 88,070 crore. PWD has completed 88.4 percent of works on roads and bridges worth Rs 17,668.661 crore. A total of 11,665.95 km of roads had been upgraded to BM & BC standard. Of the 20 lakh employment in the digital sector till now, 1.29 lakh applicants were given jobs. The government is in the process of forming a policy for gig workers. Will form innovation zone in the government service to employees to come up with innovative projects.
other gains
The number of startups registered has grown from 300 in 2016 to 6,400.
In the IT sector, a total of 1,49,200 employees are working in Technopark, Infopark and Cyber Park. 66,000 new employment opportunities were created
The first phase of K- Fone has been inaugurated. Connections have been given to 23,960 government offices
The number of tourists visiting the state has increased to 7.38 lakh in 2024 from 3.4 lakh in 2022