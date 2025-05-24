LDF made national highway a reality: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing that it was the LDF government that made the national highway a reality, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the development of national highways is progressing across the state though some issues arose during the monsoon season affecting certain stretches under construction. He was speaking at the concluding session of the LDF government’s fourth-anniversary celebrations at Putharikandam Maithanam.

“The UDF and BJP tried to blame the state government for the issues related to national highway widening. The LDF government was able to make real what was once thought to be an impossible project, completing the stalled national highway work in Kerala. The government has no doubts about this achievement. The mishaps on the national highway were due to technical errors in the construction process. The NHAI will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister said that isolated accidents or problems in a few spots do not mean the entire highway is failing. He questioned what would have happened if the UDF had been in power, saying that the state’s development would have taken a hit over the past nine years.

The chief minister also released the state government’s progress report at the event. The document assesses the implementation status of 900 promises made in the LDF election manifesto and also details several initiatives undertaken beyond the scope of the manifesto.