Kerala rain: 370 relief camps to be opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 5 lakh emergency fund for taluks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In light of the ongoing heavy rain and strong winds disrupting normal life in the district, authorities have announced the opening of 370 relief camps across Thiruvananthapuram as part of their emergency preparedness efforts. Each taluk will be allocated an emergency fund of Rs 5 lakh to tide over the crisis. These measures were decided during a review meeting focused on assessing the district’s rain preparedness.

Fire and rescue services teams are currently managing numerous calls related to the adverse weather, including reports of uprooted trees, fallen billboards, and damaged roofs. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, said a fire and rescue services official.

Collector Anu Kumari, who also chairs the district disaster management authority, has issued strict directions for the removal of hazardous trees and branches from both public and private properties. Heads of departments have been instructed to clear dangerous trees from their office grounds and adjacent roads. Local self-government bodies must also act swiftly to remove overhanging branches within their jurisdictions.

If dangerous trees are found on private properties, the respective property owners will receive a notice. If they fail to act, local authorities will remove the trees and recover the cost from the owner. The order specifies that complete tree removals should only occur after approval from a committee comprising the secretary of the local body, the village officer, and the forest range officer.

The health department has issued a high alert to all districts and hospitals. “Due to changing weather conditions, the risk of waterborne and infectious diseases has increased. Hospitals likely to be affected by flooding must have backup arrangements and medicine supplies should be ensured,” said Health Minister Veena George.