Rural Thiruvananthapuram reels under monsoon fury; over 300 emergency calls in three days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Thiruvananthapuram city was spared downpours on Sunday, rural areas of the district continued to reel under intense monsoon showers. No major damage were reported in the district, however, emergency teams remained on high alert.

Over the past three days, the district Fire and Rescue Services responded to 306 distress calls. On Sunday alone, they attended 12 emergency calls with 11 involving uprooted trees and one related to a gas leak.

As per the IMD (India Meteorological Department), Thiruvananthapuram city received 27.2mm of rainfall, while the airport area recorded 21.8mm on Sunday. As per official data, the district fire force responded to 206 cases of traffic disrption, 73 incidents of trees falling on buildings and 15 cases of trees crashing onto vehicles between Friday and Saturday.

“We are working round-the-clock to ensure public safety. Most of the emergencies involved uprooted trees and water-logged roads. Fallen electricity lines and billboards are also posing serious risks to two-wheelers and pedestrians,” said Shafi M, a senior Fire and Rescue Services official.

The onset of the southwest monsoon, officially declared on Friday, has disrupted daily life in suburban and rural areas, including Neyyattinkara, Vithura, Nedumangad, and Kattakkada, which witnessed flash floods, fallen trees, and roadblocks. “Our teams are deployed across all major locations. In many places, we had to clear massive trees to restore road connectivity,” added the official.

Though the urban pockets including Thampanoor, Vazhuthacaud and Pattom saw relatively lighter rain on Sunday, the ripple effects of rainfall in rural areas were felt across the district, especially with commuters facing long delays due to blocked roads.

“The combination of heavy wind and saturated soil is causing large trees to topple easily. All our stations are equipped with chainsaws, ropes, and safety gear. Our teams are being stretched but we respond to each call as quickly as possible,” said another official.