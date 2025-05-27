A stroll through the corridors of Central Prison

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weird and freaky as it may seem, many wonder what it feels like to be incarcerated. For those curious to get a first-hand experience, the Central Prison recently opened its doors — not at its sprawling premises in Poojappura, but at the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo, which concluded at Kanakakunnu on Friday.

We stepped inside a recreated prison environment to experience being locked up in a dingy, dark, almost suffocating space under strict surveillance. The experience was — perhaps the eeriness was what drew in several eager visitors.

The entire facility was reproduced at the expo by the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services. This prison once locked up several political veterans, including A K Gopalan. In its earlier location at Fort, the legendary thief Kayamkulam Kochunni was imprisoned until his execution.

At its current site in Poojappura, records of inmates are sparse, but notable figures such as Vaikom Muhammad Basheer (released in 1943) and activist Rosamma Punnoose (released in 1942) are believed to have served time there. Notably, the film adaptation of Basheer’s work Mathilukal was shot on the premises.

Superintendent Sajeev S, Central Prison and Correctional Home, says the expo initiative was to give people a glimpse within the highly secured walls.

“The effort to recreate the prison was a joint one — by prison staff and inmates — and it took nearly a month to set up the 4,500sq.ft structure, based on the original facility that is spread out across nine acres at Poojappura,” he says.

The actual prison remains off-limits to the public, but its outreach initiatives bring many of its projects to the community — such as the petrol pump at Poojappura managed by inmates, the nearby cafe, and the restaurant on jail property towards Jagathy. Particularly popular is the Freedom Food project, which played a key role during the 2018 flood relief efforts.