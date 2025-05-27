A stroll through the corridors of Central Prison

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weird and freaky as it may seem, many wonder what it feels like to be incarcerated. For those curious to get a first-hand experience, the Central Prison recently opened its doors — not at its sprawling premises in Poojappura, but at the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo, which concluded at Kanakakunnu on Friday.
We stepped inside a recreated prison environment to experience being locked up in a dingy, dark, almost suffocating space under strict surveillance. The experience was — perhaps the eeriness was what drew in several eager visitors.
The entire facility was reproduced at the expo by the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services. This prison once locked up several political veterans, including A K Gopalan. In its earlier location at Fort, the legendary thief Kayamkulam Kochunni was imprisoned until his execution.
At its current site in Poojappura, records of inmates are sparse, but notable figures such as Vaikom Muhammad Basheer (released in 1943) and activist Rosamma Punnoose (released in 1942) are believed to have served time there. Notably, the film adaptation of Basheer’s work Mathilukal was shot on the premises.
Superintendent Sajeev S, Central Prison and Correctional Home, says the expo initiative was to give people a glimpse within the highly secured walls.
“The effort to recreate the prison was a joint one — by prison staff and inmates — and it took nearly a month to set up the 4,500sq.ft structure, based on the original facility that is spread out across nine acres at Poojappura,” he says.
The actual prison remains off-limits to the public, but its outreach initiatives bring many of its projects to the community — such as the petrol pump at Poojappura managed by inmates, the nearby cafe, and the restaurant on jail property towards Jagathy. Particularly popular is the Freedom Food project, which played a key role during the 2018 flood relief efforts.
“The prison has a detailed correctional roadmap for its 1,577 inmates,” Sajeev adds. Assistant Superintendent Jaihind G S also emphasises that the facility is “a correctional home”, rather than a place where people are punished.
“We no longer address inmates as criminals. The image that the public has about prisons should change,” he says.
The reform drive has a long history. “The Poojappura Central Jail was established during the reign of Sri Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma in 1886, However, even earlier, the culture of prison reforms and correctional activities had begun under Visakham Thirunal Rama Varma, who also constructed new prisons with a focus on sanitation and hygiene,” says Uma Maheshwari, a researcher on Travancore’s history.
“The Mathilakam Records and books such as Thiruvezhuthu Vilambarangal (Royal Decrees) and Hazur Rayasam Rekhakal describe how handicrafts made by inmates were exhibited in Madras and even won prizes back then. Inmates were also engaged in activities like making ledgers, temple ritual items, and eco-friendly products.”
Among these, only two items are still made at the Central Prison today — the sturdy rope used for hoisting the flag during the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple festival, and the tassels for the traditional Onavillu.
“Prison reforms continued under Chithira Thirunal Bala Rama Varma, who introduced dietary changes for prisoners based on medical recommendations to ensure a balanced intake of carbohydrates and proteins,” notes Uma.
Besides old and new weapons, a miniature model of the gallows was also displayed at the expo. Although death sentences were halted since the reign of Sri Chithira Thirunal, there has been one execution at Poojappura after the formation of the state in 1956 — that of Azhakesan, who was convicted of killing children to make a ‘magical concoction’, in 1979.
There & Then
