Four of family found dead in Thiruvananthapuram's Vakkam; police suspect suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Vakkam on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Anilkumar, an employee of the Vakkam Farmers Cooperative Bank, his wife Sheeja, and their two sons Akash and Ashwin.

According to the police, the initial investigation points to suicide, allegedly driven by mounting financial liabilities. Anilkumar was also a member of the CPM Vakkam local committee.

Neighbours alerted the Kadakkavoor police after they found the house locked and received no response from within. As they entered the house at 9am, the bodies of all four family members were found hanging. Police and forensic teams have initiated a detailed probe, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

