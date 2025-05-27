‘Neelakuyil’ play returns to Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stage adaptation of the iconic Malayalam film Neelakuyil (1954), originally produced under the banner of Chandrathara Productions by T K Pareekutty and jointly directed by Ramu Kariat and P Bhaskaran, is set to be performed at Karthika Thirunal Theatre on May 29.

Marking the 70th anniversary of the film and the birth centenary of lyricist P Bhaskaran, the first performance of the play was held at Tagore Theatre, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 29, 2024.

“The upcoming staging, which will begin at 6pm, is a response to appreciation and demand from the audience,” says Ajay Thundathil, Karthika Thirunal Theatre’s PRO.

The play is directed by filmmaker C V Prem Kumar under the banner of Samam Arts Thiruvananthapuram. The stage adaptation has been done by R S Madhu. Samam Arts, a cultural collective, will be officially inaugurated by veteran actor Raghavan. Actress Maya Vishwanath will be the chief guest.

In the play, photojournalist Jithesh Damodhar takes on the role of Sreedharan Mash, originally portrayed by Satyan, while dancer Sithara Balakrishnan brings to life the character of Neeli, originally played by Miss Kumari. Television and theatre actor Sajanachandran will portray the postman character played by Bhaskaran Master in the film. Other cast members include Vanchiyoor Praveenkumar, Rajula Mohan, Manjit, Sreelakshmi, Sankaran Kutty Nair, and Master Kasinathan.

For passes, contact: 9847917661 or 9447027033.