CPM to name Nilambur bypoll candidate today; party shifts focus to consensus pick

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is set to announce its candidate for the Nilambur by-election on Friday.

A state secretariat meeting will discuss potential candidates, and after consulting with party leadership in Malappuram, the official candidate will be revealed in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources within the CPM, the leadership has carefully weighed its options.

While there was initial support for nominating a CPM leader, the decision has shifted towards selecting a candidate who can garner broader consensus. This adjustment comes in light of the political upheaval within the UDF following P V Anvar’s break from the Congress leadership.

Initially, CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj was considered, but the party recognised the necessity of a candidate who appeals not only to leftist supporters but also to non-left and community voters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF is presently engaged in discussions on finalising its candidate for the Nilambur assembly by-election and the announcement will be made soon.

Responding to queries about the bypoll at a press conference on Thursday, Pinarayi said the CPM-led front usually decides its candidates after the election is declared. When asked about Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar, Pinarayi said the “less said about him the better” as he has been rejected by all.