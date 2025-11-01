IAF pushes drone innovation for strategic deployment in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, announced that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will increasingly deploy drones to safeguard strategic interests in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands. He emphasised that the Southern Air Command, headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, will lead and coordinate these operations.
While IAF has used drones in mountainous regions, the coastal and island environments present new challenges. “We are looking for drones capable of covering 300 to 500 km, carrying payloads of around 300 kg, and sustaining flight for up to five hours,” said Air Marshal Tiwari.
He was speaking in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday during the launch of the fourth edition of the Mehar Baba Competition (MBC-4), the IAF’s flagship initiative aimed at accelerating innovation in drone technology.
The programme seeks to build a robust techno-logistics ecosystem to support time-sensitive, efficient, and sustainable connectivity to remote islands, in collaboration with academia and industry. Developers face hurdles such as long-range operations, unstable network connectivity, limited navigation data, high salinity, and adverse weather conditions. The IAF anticipates that a viable drone prototype will be ready within three years.
Air Marshal Tiwari expressed confidence in Kerala’s emerging drone ecosystem, noting its potential to meet the evolving demands of the sector. He also outlined plans to upgrade the airfield at Agatti, construct a new airport in Minicoy, and enhance surveillance capabilities across the region.
Air Marshal Manish Khanna, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Air Command, underscored the strategic importance of both Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He highlighted the potential for drones to serve non-military roles, including disaster response and medical aid delivery.
Over 100 startups have registered for MBC-4. As part of the event, Air Marshal Tiwari inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Over the Sea Cargo Drones for Logistics and Mobility Solutions for Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands’, organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
The exhibition also featured one-on-one sessions between operational commanders and senior officials, offering participants valuable insights into the Air Force’s operational needs and future priorities.