Kerala to roll out KLOO app to help travellers access clean toilets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to create a statewide network of clean and accessible toilets, the Suchitwa Mission is set to launch ‘KLOO’, a mobile application that helps travellers easily locate public and private toilets across the state. The application, developed by a Bengaluru-based start-up, is all set to go live in December.

According to Suchitwa Mission Executive Director U V Jose, the KLOO platform will bridge the gap in public sanitation infrastructure by bringing private establishments - particularly hotels and restaurants - into the fold. “Public toilets in many areas are insufficient and many of them fail to meet hygiene standards. With KLOO, we are creating a network where people can access clean toilets every 15 kilometres along main travel corridors,” he said.

The project follows a public-private partnership model. Hotels and restaurants that register their facilities through ‘KLOO’ will open their restrooms to the public while receiving free marketing visibility within the app. “We held discussions with the hotel and restaurant associations, and they have extended full support. So far, around 500 establishments have already enrolled, and we aim to reach 1,000 in the initial phase,” said U V Jose.