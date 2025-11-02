Kerala University registrar’s suspension to be referred to chancellor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of the Kerala University Syndicate on Saturday has reportedly decided to refer to the chancellor (governor) the revocation of the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar who was embroiled in the Bharat Mata portrait row.

In the discussion, the Left-backed Syndicate members and the representative of the Congress demanded that Anil Kumar’s suspension be revoked immediately. They also demanded that a committee be constituted to inquire into the disciplinary action against the official.

Meanwhile, pro-BJP syndicate members Vindo Kumar T G Nair and P S Gopakumar said the charges against Anil Kumar were serious and were allegedly instigated by the pro-Left Syndicate members. The matter should be brought before the university appellate tribunal or a retired judge, they demanded.

While vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnumal favoured inquiry by a retired judge, pro-Left Syndicate members led by G Muraleedharan moved a resolution appointing a three-member syndicate sub-committee for inquiry. This was fiercely opposed by the pro-BJP members who said it would amount to the culprits themselves sitting in judgement. As the matter continued to be deadlocked, the vice-chancellor reportedly decided to refer the matter to the chancellor.