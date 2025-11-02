Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya bids farewell at last council meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only days remaining for the local body elections, the city corporation held its last official council on Saturday. An emotional Arya Rajendran told the council that she had often taken tough stands based on the principles and policies of her political party.

To celebrate the state’s declaration of eradicating extreme poverty, the meeting began with the serving of payasam.

BJP members, however, alleged that some residents in a few wards still lacked proper documents. Presenting the corporation’s achievements, the mayor said 581 families identified under the extreme poverty list were given assistance — including study materials for children, housing for 105 people, new homes for 55 families, flats for 31, and food and medical support for hundreds.