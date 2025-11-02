Unauthorised work on Varkala Cliff: Municipality files police complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite a stay order issued by the Varkala Municipality, unauthorised construction work continues unabated on the iconic Varkala Cliff, a site included in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. Municipality authorities have sought the intervention of the police after the violator defied the stop memo and resumed construction activities. In a formal letter to the police, the municipality has requested immediate action, including confiscation of the machinery being used at the site.

Municipal secretary Mithran G said that the local body had served a stay order immediately after noticing the violation. “We came to know that they are continuing with the construction work, violating the stay order. Hence we have given a letter to the police seeking their help to implement the stay order and when they inspect the site construction if works are ongoing they will confiscate the machinery being used for construction activities,” said Mithran.

“We will be serving them a provisional order asking them to knock down the illegal structures. If they don’t do it we will be giving them a confirmation order and after that a vacation order will be issued. After that the municipality authorities will take up the demolition,” he said.

The recent violation has emerged on the North Cliff, where erosion has been the worst in recent times. The Varkala municipality has identified around 61 unauthorised constructions on the cliff. The municipality has served notices to all these structures.