Ex-MLA in Congress list for Thiruvananthapuram corporation polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 48 candidates who will contest the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram corporation. The civic body has 107 seats.

Among the prominent names is former MLA K S Sabarinadhan, who will contest from Kowdiar ward. Senior leader Johnson Joseph has been fielded in Ulloor. The list was announced by senior leader K Muraleedharan. “We are confident of winning. Our target is to secure 51 seats,” Muraleedharan told reporters.

Party leaders said the remaining candidates will be announced within two days. “Congress is unitedly moving forward with the goal of wresting power in the corporation. Seat-sharing discussions are still in progress with constituent parties including Muslim League, Kerala Congress and RSP,” said a leader.

Sabarinadhan was chosen for Kowdiar as his residence is in the adjacent Sasthamangalam ward, which is reserved for women.

In the fray

Of the 107 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the Congress has named candidates for 48 in its first list. They are:

M S Anilkumar (Kazhakoottam), Suchithra A (Katayikonam), Gandhi Suresh (Powdikonam), Saritha V I (Chenkottukonam), Jayanthi (Karyavattom), Neethu Reghuvaran (Pangappara), S P Sajikumar (Pathgirapally), Akhila A (Ambalamukku), S Anitha (Kudappanakkunnu), Asha Murali (Nettayam), Raji S B (Kachani), P Sadanandan (Vazhottukonam), S Radhakrishnan Nair (Kodunganoor), Udayakumar S (Vattiyoorkkavu), S Raveendran Nair (Kanjirampara), G Mohanan (Peroorkada), K S Sabarinadhan (Kowdiar),Vaishna Suresh (Muttada), B Krishnakumar (Chettivilakam), B Subhash (Kinavoor), Thresyamma Thomas (Nalanchira), Johnson Joseph (Ulloor), Asha V S (Medical College), Reshma P (Pattom), Anitha Alex (Kesavadasapuram), Suma Varghese (Gowreesapattom), Mary Pushpam (Kunnukuzhy), and A Cletus (Nanthancode), S Sherly (Palayam), Neethu Vijayan (Vazhuthacaud), Sarala Rani S (Sasthamangalam), R Narayanan Thambi (Pangode), Manjula Devi (Thirumala), Joy Jacob (Thrikkannapuram), Sreejith (Punnakkamukal), Ambika Kumari (Poojappura), R M Baiju (Estate), S S Suji (Ponnumangalam), Thiruvallam Babu (Thiruvallam), Sheeba Patrick (Valiyathura), Anitha Kumari (Attukal), Lekha Sukumaran (Manacaud), D Anilkumar (Pettah), Jayakumari (Anamukham), Sudhakumari Suresh (Akkulam), Anil Ambu (Kuzhivila), Ambika R (Kulathoor), and Deepa Hijinas (Pallithura).

Remaining candidates to be announced in 2 days

Sabarinadhan was chosen for Kowdiar as his residence is in adjacent Sasthamangalam ward, which is reserved for women. Party leaders said the remaining candidates will be announced within two days