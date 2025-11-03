Rotary Club rolls out ‘Blood Bank on Wheels’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rotary Club of Thiruvananthapuram Central has launched an advanced blood bank unit in memory of the late rotarian R Raveendrakumar. With the ‘Blood Bank on Wheels’ mobile unit, the club aims to bring donation services directly to the donor.
Cultural Minister Saji Cherian flagged off the vehicle at a ceremony held at the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce Hall in Kowdiar on Saturday. He said that the mobile blood bank will be a great asset to the health sector, providing essential support to medical colleges, particularly during emergencies such as accidents.
The project is designed to encourage blood donation among young professionals and students who often cite time constraints as a reason for not donating. The Rs-50-lakh ‘Blood Bank on Wheels’ is equipped with all modern amenities, including a sophisticated refrigeration system for safe blood storage. It will directly visit high-density locations like IT Parks, engineering colleges, and corporate establishments to organise donation camps.
The initiative was funded through a Global Rotary Grant from Rotary International, executed in partnership with the Rotary Club of Singapore Raffles and a grant from The Rotary Foundation. The club handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to the minister for Chengannur-based Karunya Palliative Care. The mobile blood bank has been officially handed over to its project partners, CSI Mission Hospital in Kazhakoottam, for operational management.