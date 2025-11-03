Rotary Club rolls out ‘Blood Bank on Wheels’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rotary Club of Thiruvananthapuram Central has launched an advanced blood bank unit in memory of the late rotarian R Raveendrakumar. With the ‘Blood Bank on Wheels’ mobile unit, the club aims to bring donation services directly to the donor.

Cultural Minister Saji Cherian flagged off the vehicle at a ceremony held at the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce Hall in Kowdiar on Saturday. He said that the mobile blood bank will be a great asset to the health sector, providing essential support to medical colleges, particularly during emergencies such as accidents.