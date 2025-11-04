Education should create outstanding individuals, not clerks, says Vice-President

KOLLAM: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan has said the education system must be transformed to nurture talent and leadership, rather than clerical skills. Curricula and teaching methods should be revised accordingly, he said.
“Today, education often produces clerks. It should instead create outstanding individuals in administrative, political, religious, academic and creative fields,” the vice-president said, after inaugurating the 75th anniversary celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam on Monday.
He said the dream of a developed India by 2047, the centenary of Independence, could be realised only through education.
“The aim of education is to create responsible citizens. Through this, the society and the nation can progress towards prosperity. Education is the foundation of character building. If we honour excellence in every field, when the college marks its centenary in 2051, it will align with the vision of ‘Developed India 2047’,” he said.
Calling education a wealth that no one can take away, the vice-president said that money has little value without knowledge and skills. “Only knowledge and skill can move individuals and nations forward. In an era of uncertainties such as climate change, digital transformation and social divisions, the role of educational institutions has become more crucial. The goal of education is to produce thoughtful scientists, compassionate administrators and visionary leaders,” he said.
“The fact that Kerala’s literacy rate exceeds 90%, compared to 40% in many other states, shows the contribution of such institutions. Time tables should guide not just studies but one’s entire life,” he added.
Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who greeted the gathering, said education must aim to create job providers rather than job seekers. Bishop of Kollam Diocese Paul Antony Mullassery presided over. Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, college principal Scindia Catherine, and manager Rev Abhilash Gregory spoke on the occasion.
The vice-president, who arrived by helicopter at the Ashram Maidan helipad from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 2.30pm, was received by MLA M Mukesh, Mayor Honey Benjamin, District Collector N Devidas, and City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan. Arlekar, Suresh Gopi and Balagopal accompanied him. He returned to Thiruvananthapuram at 5pm.