Education should create outstanding individuals, not clerks, says Vice-President

KOLLAM: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan has said the education system must be transformed to nurture talent and leadership, rather than clerical skills. Curricula and teaching methods should be revised accordingly, he said.

“Today, education often produces clerks. It should instead create outstanding individuals in administrative, political, religious, academic and creative fields,” the vice-president said, after inaugurating the 75th anniversary celebrations of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam on Monday.

He said the dream of a developed India by 2047, the centenary of Independence, could be realised only through education.

“The aim of education is to create responsible citizens. Through this, the society and the nation can progress towards prosperity. Education is the foundation of character building. If we honour excellence in every field, when the college marks its centenary in 2051, it will align with the vision of ‘Developed India 2047’,” he said.

Calling education a wealth that no one can take away, the vice-president said that money has little value without knowledge and skills. “Only knowledge and skill can move individuals and nations forward. In an era of uncertainties such as climate change, digital transformation and social divisions, the role of educational institutions has become more crucial. The goal of education is to produce thoughtful scientists, compassionate administrators and visionary leaders,” he said.