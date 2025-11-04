Tourist harassed at Varkala Cliff; police and tourism dept fail to act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising major concerns, yet another case of harassment has been reported from Varkala tourism destination. A German woman tourist was allegedly assaulted by a group of men. The incident has triggered widespread concerns over the growing number of harassment cases at one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. Poor policing, lack of surveillance, CCTVs and streetlights are turning the destination unsafe for women travellers. Interestingly, this is happening at a time when Kerala Tourism is taking massive efforts to brand itself a ‘women friendly’ tourist destination.

The woman, who was in Kerala as part of a programme through the Goethe-Zentrum, Thiruvananthapuram, had visited Varkala along with friends towards the helipad when the incident occurred. The incident happened two days ago around 6.45 pm when a group of men allegedly surrounded and molested her, isolating her from her other friends.

Shaken by the experience, the woman later recounted the ordeal. “She was so scared and didn’t know how to react. She was so shocked that she couldn’t report it to the police when she saw them at the helipad. Also the police should provide a WhatsApp number for the tourist to report such harassments. Most of them don’t have local mobile phone numbers to report such incidents,” said a cafe owner at the cliff.

Following this, Director of Goethe Zentrum Syed Ibrahim - who is also the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany for Kerala - filed a complaint with the police. Despite being one of the most visited international tourism hubs, the Varkala cliff area has only two police officers on duty near the helipad.