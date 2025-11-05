Fort Police trace, return 272 lost phones worth Rs 1 crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a year-long chase, the Fort Police team has tracked down and returned 272 stolen or lost phones worth nearly Rs 1 crore to their owners, many of them recovered from far corners of the country.

Acting on complaints from East Fort, Pazhavangadi and Chalai, a team led by the former station house officer Shivakumar used the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and technical data such as IMEI numbers and location tracking to trace the stolen phones. Since November 2024, the Fort Police have been consistently conducting such drives, helping residents get their phones back. The devices were recovered from across the state and even from states like Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

In October alone, 25 devices worth Rs 15 lakh were recovered and returned to owners.

“High-end phones are the usual targets,” said Sreejith I S, one of the officers on the tracing team. “Most of the thefts were committed by people from other states. Some devices end up in local shops while others are taken outside of the state,” he said.

The police advise every phone owner to register their IMEI number on the CEIR portal using an alternative mobile number. Once a stolen phone’s SIM is activated anywhere in the country, the portal notifies both the registered owner and the police.