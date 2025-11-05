India steadily moving towards Viksit Bharat, says Vice-Prez

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that India is moving steadily towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where every citizen, including the poor, should have access to the best healthcare facilities.

Addressing a gathering at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here, the vice president highlighted the importance of wealth generation for national progress and stressed that its benefits must reach even the most remote corners of the country.

Radhakrishnan lauded SCTIMST’s remarkable achievements in indigenous medical device development-including the low-cost Chitra heart valve, Chitra blood bag, and rapid diagnostic kits for tuberculosis — which have earned global recognition. Describing the institute as an inspiration for government institutions across India, he assured full government support for its ongoing research activities.