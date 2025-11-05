India steadily moving towards Viksit Bharat, says Vice-Prez

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that India is moving steadily towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where every citizen, including the poor, should have access to the best healthcare facilities.
Addressing a gathering at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here, the vice president highlighted the importance of wealth generation for national progress and stressed that its benefits must reach even the most remote corners of the country.
Radhakrishnan lauded SCTIMST’s remarkable achievements in indigenous medical device development-including the low-cost Chitra heart valve, Chitra blood bag, and rapid diagnostic kits for tuberculosis — which have earned global recognition. Describing the institute as an inspiration for government institutions across India, he assured full government support for its ongoing research activities.
Emphasising the crucial role of research and innovation in India’s journey towards self-reliance under the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, the vice president said there is renewed vigour in scientific advancement, with the government extending substantial financial support to promote innovation. He urged researchers to utilise these opportunities to create a positive impact on society, stressing that the true success of research lies in its ability to improve people’s lives and enhance societal well-being.
Speaking at the event, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said SCTIMST has played a significant role in serving the common people and stands as a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).
Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi; Finance Minister K N Balagopal; SCTIMST Director Dr Sanjay Behari; Deputy Director Dr S Manikandan; and heads of various departments of the institute were also present.
Earlier, the vice president inaugurated an exhibition organised by SCTIMST, showcasing its landmark achievements in biomedical research and healthcare innovation.