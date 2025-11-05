Thiruvanathapuram local body polls: Rift in BJP over candidate selection, Nemom president resigns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rift has erupted in the BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram unit even before the release of the candidates’ list for the upcoming local body elections. BJP Nemom area president M Jayakumar resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing differences over the candidate selection process.

In his resignation letter, Jayakumar said that despite serving the party for the past 43 years, he was denied justice within the organisation. He submitted his resignation to BJP district president Karamana Jayan and Nemom constituency president Rajesh on Tuesday evening.

Party sources said Jayakumar’s move came after indications that M R Gopan, who had earlier won from the Ponnumangalam ward, would be fielded as the BJP candidate in Nemom this time.

In his letter, Jayakumar alleged that the party leadership ignored the demand of local workers who wanted a candidate from within the Nemom ward itself.

He also alleged that Gopan, who had previously represented Nemom, had abandoned the ward during the COVID-19 pandemic and even worked against the sitting BJP councillor Deepika U.