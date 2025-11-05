Will oppose Centre’s labour codes at meet: Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will firmly voice its objection to the Centre’s new labour codes at the National Conference of Labour and Industry Ministers and Secretaries, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 11 and 12, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

“Kerala is ready to bring in timely reforms in labour laws from a worker-centric perspective. But reforms that dilute workers’ protections cannot be accepted,” Sivankutty said.

He added that labour reforms must go beyond “Ease of Doing Business’ and focus on “Ease of Living’, improving the quality of life of workers. Strengthening worker-employer relations and maintaining Kerala as a labour-friendly state will remain a key policy of the LDF government, he said. He said that the state will extend full cooperation to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which came into effect on August 1, aimed at creating new employment opportunities and enhancing employability. “The state will also work with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation to expand social security coverage through data sharing,” he said.