Will oppose Centre’s labour codes at meet: Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will firmly voice its objection to the Centre’s new labour codes at the National Conference of Labour and Industry Ministers and Secretaries, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 11 and 12, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday.
“Kerala is ready to bring in timely reforms in labour laws from a worker-centric perspective. But reforms that dilute workers’ protections cannot be accepted,” Sivankutty said.
He added that labour reforms must go beyond “Ease of Doing Business’ and focus on “Ease of Living’, improving the quality of life of workers. Strengthening worker-employer relations and maintaining Kerala as a labour-friendly state will remain a key policy of the LDF government, he said. He said that the state will extend full cooperation to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which came into effect on August 1, aimed at creating new employment opportunities and enhancing employability. “The state will also work with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation to expand social security coverage through data sharing,” he said.
Highlighting Kerala’s leadership in skill development, Sivankutty said the state has become the first in India to implement a decentralised skill development model, treating each district as a distinct labour market. Major upcoming initiatives include a National Training Institute in Metro and Rail Technology in Kochi, drone technology training at Kottarakkara in collaboration with IIT Palakkad and National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology, and a Skill India International Centre and Migration Centre in Thiruvananthapuram by March 2026.
“Kerala is finalising a sister-state agreement with Hesse, Germany, to boost cooperation in technology, economy, and human resource development,” Sivankutty said.