Kollam auto driver dies after alleging neglect at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Venu, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Panmana in Kollam, died of heart failure on Wednesday night, just hours after voicing serious allegations against the staff at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

He had been admitted there for emergency cardiac care after being referred from the Taluk Hospital in Kollam the previous Friday.

In an audio message sent to his friends before his death, Venu expressed deep anxiety over the lack of medical attention he received during his five-day stay. He claimed that if anything were to happen to him, the hospital staff should be held accountable.

“No one responds to our questions. The staff in uniform don’t even look at you. Corruption is everywhere,” he alleged in the recording, urging his friends to share his experience with the world if he didn’t survive.

Venu also voiced concern about the financial burden of staying in Thiruvananthapuram with a bystander, adding to his distress.

In response, the medical college authorities denied any lapse in care. They stated that by the time Venu was brought in, the critical window for angioplasty had already passed.