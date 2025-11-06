Local body polls: BJP launches ‘Vikasitha Ananthapuri’ march

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday launched its electoral interaction march, titled ‘Vikasitha Ananthapuri’ (Developed Thiruvananthapuram), promising to usher in development in the state capital.

The march, held in the evening, was inaugurated by Kummanam Rajasekharan in the presence of senior BJP leader O Rajagopal at Poojapura. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar led the march, which began from Poojapura towards Kalady.

Kummanam said the BJP would come to power in the upcoming local body elections. “The capital cities of other states have witnessed remarkable development, but Thiruvananthapuram is yet to see any. This situation will change once the BJP comes to power here,” he said.

Rajeev said that a change was inevitable. “BJP will come to power in the city and end corruption. We will ensure development and transparency in governance,” he said.

Rajeev said that senior leaders, including him, will take part in campaign programmes across all wards in the city. The BJP, which is already the second-largest party in the corporation, is preparing for a fierce campaign ahead of the elections. Senior leaders also indicated that the first list of candidates for the city will be released on Thursday or Friday.