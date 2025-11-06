Long-pending re-development of Palayam Connemara Market officially begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election declaration expected any moment, the city corporation on Wednesday launched the construction work of Palayam Connemara Market, a long pending redevelopment project of the century-old market. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh launched the work at a function held here.
The project, which was originally awarded in 2021, had been stalled for nearly three years due to repeated administrative and procedural hurdles. Recently, the project faced a major setback after the earlier contractor, RDS Projects Ltd, backed out of the project citing cost escalation and other delays.
Though about 95 per cent of the demolition had been completed and all traders have vacated the premises, the contractor pulled out over financial and logistical challenges, forcing Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) and the corporation to go for a fresh tender.
A Hyderabad-based construction firm, which quoted the lowest figure, has been roped in for the execution of the work. Around five companies took part in the bidding process and according to official sources, no more delays are expected in the execution of the project.
The preparatory work at the site was kicked off before the official launch to avoid any further delays, said an official.
The Palayam Connemara Market, one of the iconic and bustling commercial landmarks, is slated for a complete transformation under the Smart City Mission.
The project envisions a modern, multi-level commercial complex blending traditional trading spaces with contemporary design, improved hygiene standards and upgraded public amenities. As part of the project, a high-tech fish and meat market will be constructed on the ground floor and the traders will be allotted designated stalls in the market. The first and second floors of the market will be used for commercial purposes.