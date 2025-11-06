Long-pending re-development of Palayam Connemara Market officially begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election declaration expected any moment, the city corporation on Wednesday launched the construction work of Palayam Connemara Market, a long pending redevelopment project of the century-old market. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh launched the work at a function held here.

The project, which was originally awarded in 2021, had been stalled for nearly three years due to repeated administrative and procedural hurdles. Recently, the project faced a major setback after the earlier contractor, RDS Projects Ltd, backed out of the project citing cost escalation and other delays.

Though about 95 per cent of the demolition had been completed and all traders have vacated the premises, the contractor pulled out over financial and logistical challenges, forcing Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) and the corporation to go for a fresh tender.