Thiruvananthapuram Medical College first in govt sector to implant small pacemaker through keyhole surgery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram has successfully implanted one of the smallest pacemakers, the Micra AV Leadless Pacemaker, in a 74-year-old patient from Anchal.

This marks the first time a government medical college in the state has performed this advanced procedure using keyhole surgery.

The Micra AV is a revolutionary, capsule-sized device that is directly implanted into the heart without the need for traditional wires or surgical pockets. Its compact design and wireless technology significantly reduce the risk of complications, offering patients faster recovery, minimal scarring, and improved heart rhythm management.

The procedure was led by head of cardiology Prof Mathew Iype along with Prof Sibu Mathew and Prof Krishnakumar B. It was performed under the expert guidance of pacemaker surgery specialist Dr Arun Gopi, supported by cardiologists Prof Suresh Madhavan, Prof Praveen Velappan, and Dr Lais Mohammed. Nursing officers Rajalakshmi, Susan, and Jansi, and technicians Prajeesh, Kishor, and Asimsha played vital roles.