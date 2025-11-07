Vendors at Shankhumukham cry foul over month-long shutdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I’ve been running this ice cream cart at Shankhumukham beach for the past 18 years. I started street vending to raise my child - this is my only source of income. Yet, both the Centre and the state neglect us. Every time there’s a programme, we are chased away. Don’t we have the right to earn and live with dignity?” asks Geetha (name changed), a street vendor.

According to local trade unions, nearly 150 vendors operate along Shankhumukham beach, supporting around 500 families. But with the Navy Day celebrations scheduled for December 4, the city corporation has directed all vendors to suspend operations from Friday, leaving many uncertain about their future.

“I had a surgery recently, and my husband is bedridden. If I don’t open my toy cart, we’ll have no means to survive. A month-long shutdown means starvation for families like ours,” said Suja (name changed), who sells toys at the beach.

Many vendors allege discrimination, claiming that while their carts are being cleared, nearby restaurants are allowed to function uninterrupted. “They are only targeting us because we are poor. The beach has been in ruins for years. Now suddenly there’s money and interest to ‘beautify’ the place,” said another vendor.

M Krishnamurthy, representative of the Vazhiyora Kachavada Thozhilali Union (CITU), said traders at Shankhumukham have been living under constant threat of eviction. “Authorities say we don’t pay taxes, but that’s not true. We pay tax on every raw material we buy - from gas cylinders to daily supplies. The government gives relief to fishermen when the sea is rough, but no such support is extended to vendors,” he said. “For us, November to January is the peak season. Losing business during this period will push many into poverty,” he added.