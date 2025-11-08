Corporation partners with K-DISC, Social Alpha for sustainable urban projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To promote sustainable urban development and improve the quality of life in the city, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has partnered with K-DISC, KILA, and Social Alpha under the ‘Innovations in Sustainable Urban Transition’ initiative supported by the University of Toronto India Foundation (UTIF).

The collaboration comes under K-DISC’s One Local Government, One Idea (OLOI) programme, which helps local bodies implement innovative and transformational projects.

The partners have identified and deployed technology-driven solutions to tackle challenges such as sewage treatment, waste management, energy efficiency, and water resource management. As part of the initiative, four innovative startup solutions have been implemented in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Two decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been installed at Mathipuram Colony, Vizhinjam Harbour, and were inaugurated by Mayor Arya Rajendran on November 6. The new systems are expected to solve issues of sewage overflow and related health concerns in the area.