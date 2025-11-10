Ex-DGP Sreelekha, athlete Padmini Thomas in BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram corporation candidates list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP R Sreelekha is among the key faces in the BJP’s list of 67 candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation elections, announced on Sunday by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the party headquarters. The list also features senior leaders such as VV Rajesh and P Ashok Kumar, athlete Padmini Thomas, and several prominent entrants from the Congress.

Former Congress leaders K Maheshwaran Nair and Thampanoor Satheesh, who joined the BJP last year, have been fielded as candidates. Maheshwaran will contest from Punnakkamugal and Satheesh from Thampanoor. Padmini — Asian Games medallist, Arjuna Award-recipient, and former Kerala State Sports Council president — will contest from Palayam.

Sreelekha will contest from Sasthamangalam, one of the BJP’s sitting wards, while Rajesh, who earlier represented Poojappura, will now contest from Kodunganoor. Ashok Kumar, the most senior councillor, will contest from Pettah while Anil Kazhakkoottam and T S Anil Kumar will contest from Kazhakkoottam and Peroorkada, respectively.

Party sources said there had been internal discussions about fielding Rajesh against K S Sabarinath in Kowdiar, but the leadership decided against it to avoid giving undue prominence to the seat. Rajesh, who preferred a ward under the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, was allotted Kodunganoor. Though the party has not announced its mayoral candidate, Rajesh is considered one of the frontrunners for the post.