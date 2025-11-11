Casteist remarks: SFI demands Kerala University Sanskrit dept head’s resignation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SFI members on Monday organised a protest against C N Vijayakumari, the head of the Sanskrit department of the Kerala University (KU), over her alleged castiest remarks against a research scholar. Demanding her resignation, the students burned her in effigy and took down the professor’s name board from her office.

The SFI activists also raised slogans against Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, alleging that Vijayakumari indulges in anti-student activities with his support. They also said that she is a key member of the Sangh Parivar.

The students marched through the campus carrying banners calling for Vijayakumari’s removal from her official position. Though the police tried to prevent the protesters from entering the department, they failed. The SFI has decided to intensify its protest and the outfit’s university sub-committee will organise a march on November 12, when the University Senate will meet.

Meanwhile, allegations against Vijayakumari continue to pour in. Multiple students and research scholars on the campus have stated that Vijayakumari has shown an Islamophobic attitude in several instances. “In one instance, the professor commented that a Muslim student was able to enrol in a Sanskrit course only because of reservations,” a student said.