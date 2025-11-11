LDF announces candidates’ list for Thiruvananthapuram corporation polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the local body election declaration on Monday, the LDF leadership announced has its candidates for the polls in Thiruvananthapuram corporation. Notably, Mayor Arya Rajendran will not be contesting this time. According to sources, Arya is likely to contest from the Nemom constituency in the upcoming assembly polls.

At the same time, a slew of senior leaders, including CPM district committee member and former Kerala State Council for Child Welfare chairperson S P Deepak, made the ruling front’s first list of 93 candidates released by CPM district secretary V Joy at a press conference.

Other key candidates include former mayor and Vanchiyoor area committee secretary K Sreekumar, Palayam area committee secretary and former councillor Vanchiyoor Babu, and Vilappil area secretary R P Sivaji, with one of them likely to emerge as the LDF’s mayor candidate. CPM local secretary A Sunil Kumar will contest against UDF’s mayor candidate K S Sabarinathan in Kowdiar.

Joy said candidates for the remaining eight wards will be announced on Tuesday after final discussions with coalition partners. The CPM will contest in 70 wards while the CPI will field candidates in 17 wards, he said. The Kerala Congress (M) and the RJD will contest three seats each. The list includes 13 candidates under the age of 30 and 12 candidates under 40.