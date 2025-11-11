One dead, two critical after car crashes at Pattoor junction in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman died and two others were seriously injured when a car lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole after hitting the divider near Pattoor Junction, close to the General Hospital.

The deceased is Muneera Beevi, 48, a resident of NRA 133, Nadavam Residence Association. Her husband Abdul Rasheed, 56, and daughter Fida Fathima, 25, are undergoing treatment in critical condition at KIMS Hospital. Muneera’s nephew Salman, 19, who was driving the car, too suffered injuries and was admitted to Ananthapuri Hospital.

The accident happened around midnight on Sunday. The car which was coming from the bypass veered off control near the Artech building at Patoor Junction, rammed onto the divider, and crashed into a streetlight pole.

The front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged. Police suspect that the car was speeding and that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the crash.

Abdul Rasheed, who was seated in the front left seat, remains in a critical condition. Salman escaped with an arm fracture.

Muneera Beevi, who was seated in the back, was rushed to Ananthapuri Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Police said that Fida’s condition is also serious.

The impact caused the oil tank to rupture, spilling oil on to the road. Fireforce personnel from Chackai arrived and washed the road to prevent further accidents.