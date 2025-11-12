A new film society takes wing from WhatsApp

Thiruvananthapuram’s film culture didn’t appear overnight. It grew through small groups that gathered to watch movies, which rarely made it to mainstream screens.
The early groups that took root in the ’60s and ’70s brought world cinema into the city and encouraged people to watch, argue, and think about films with a seriousness that shaped the city’s viewing habits. Over time, the scene changed with some groups fading out and others holding their ground, keeping the culture alive in different ways.
From that same soil, a new group is emerging, Trivandrum Film Society, put together by a young group. One of the main faces behind it is Abhishek Biju, an MBBS graduate preparing for his postgraduate entrance exams. Though he hails from Thiruvananthapuram, he grew up in Ahmedabad, where he was part of an active circle of aspiring filmmakers.
Returning to Kerala, he found a city rich with established film societies and regular screenings, but sensed a different need. “When I came back, I saw strong societies and steady screenings, but I didn’t find a place where young cinephiles and beginner filmmakers could meet easily,” Abhishek says.
“There are talented writers and directors who don’t know actors; actors who can’t find crews. I wanted a simple platform where people starting out could connect and find collaborators.”
Abhishek did not want a formal body. The community is non-profit, unregistered and membership-free — an open space rather than an academy. He began with an Instagram call for like-minded organisers, and among the first to join was actor Krishna Vijayachandran, known for his roles in the movies Identity, Garudan and the upcoming Vilaayath Budha, who had been nursing a similar idea.
“Cinema is a struggling field; the early phase is the hardest,” Krishna says. “I want to share what I have learned and help others take those first steps, whether it’s a short film, a small project or even a reel.”
A team of four to five came together soon after. Their first meetup at Kanakakkunnu, held a month after they started, drew more than 30 people. Recently, they also screened Ari Folman’s Waltz with Bashir and followed it with a layered discussion — not only about the story but about cinematography, animation, editing and direction.
Their online presence has grown quickly: the WhatsApp group counts roughly 120 members. For the aspiring filmmakers channel, they use a Google form to screen entrants, a deliberate move to keep the space focused and avoid random sign-ups. “We have doctors, engineers, IT professionals and film enthusiasts. Only condition is that you have to engage with cinema seriously,” Abhishek says. The wider cinephile group, by contrast, remains open to anyone interested.
The founders call this an experimental phase. Over the next six months, they aim to expand outreach among young people who have not yet had a chance to showcase their talent.
“It’s too early to make big claims, but if we find the right collaborators, we hope to conduct workshops and create more structured opportunities for youngsters. There is a lot more we need to build and communicate,” Abhishek adds.
Follow their journey and updates on Instagram at @filmsociety.trivandrum.