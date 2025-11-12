A new film society takes wing from WhatsApp

Thiruvananthapuram’s film culture didn’t appear overnight. It grew through small groups that gathered to watch movies, which rarely made it to mainstream screens.

The early groups that took root in the ’60s and ’70s brought world cinema into the city and encouraged people to watch, argue, and think about films with a seriousness that shaped the city’s viewing habits. Over time, the scene changed with some groups fading out and others holding their ground, keeping the culture alive in different ways.

From that same soil, a new group is emerging, Trivandrum Film Society, put together by a young group. One of the main faces behind it is Abhishek Biju, an MBBS graduate preparing for his postgraduate entrance exams. Though he hails from Thiruvananthapuram, he grew up in Ahmedabad, where he was part of an active circle of aspiring filmmakers.

Returning to Kerala, he found a city rich with established film societies and regular screenings, but sensed a different need. “When I came back, I saw strong societies and steady screenings, but I didn’t find a place where young cinephiles and beginner filmmakers could meet easily,” Abhishek says.

“There are talented writers and directors who don’t know actors; actors who can’t find crews. I wanted a simple platform where people starting out could connect and find collaborators.”

Abhishek did not want a formal body. The community is non-profit, unregistered and membership-free — an open space rather than an academy. He began with an Instagram call for like-minded organisers, and among the first to join was actor Krishna Vijayachandran, known for his roles in the movies Identity, Garudan and the upcoming Vilaayath Budha, who had been nursing a similar idea.

“Cinema is a struggling field; the early phase is the hardest,” Krishna says. “I want to share what I have learned and help others take those first steps, whether it’s a short film, a small project or even a reel.”