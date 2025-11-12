Narayana Bhattathiri appointed new director of World Calligraphy Association

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri has been appointed as the director of the World Calligraphy Association, becoming the first Indian to hold the position. The announcement was made on November 6 during the inaugural ceremony of the Jikji International Calligraphy Exhibition held in Cheongju, South Korea.

Bhattathiri also served as a jury member for this year’s exhibition. As part of the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the World Script Calligraphy Association, chaired by Kim Dong-Yeon of the Republic of Korea, and KaChaTaThaPa Foundation chaired by Bhattathiri.

The MoU outlines joint initiatives such as hosting calligraphy exhibitions and workshops, and organising exchange programmes for calligraphy artists and researchers to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two organisations.