Thiruvananthapuram to host first anime-themed food carnival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram is set to host its first anime-themed food carnival as Hanami, the Pan-Asian restaurant at Uday Suites, joins hands with Shinigami Studios for the two-day Eat-Taku Fest on November 15 and 16 (4pm to 7pm).

The festival combines food, pop culture and community, offering a lineup of anime-inspired dishes and drinks, DJ sessions featuring popular anime tracks, cosplay appearances, themed games and stalls selling merchandise.

Organisers say the idea is to create an immersive space for anime fans in the city, a community that has grown noticeably in recent years.

Eat-Taku Fest will be held as a single-entry ticketed event. Those interested can contact the organisers at 9745193888.