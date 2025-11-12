UDF’s early candidate list fails to enthuse grassroots workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An early announcement of candidate list for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the upcoming local body polls seems to have backfired on the Congress. Close on the heels of candidate announcement, discontent has been brewing in the party.

The growing divisions within the party, particularly in wards under the Kovalam Assembly constituency, have been coming out. Youth Congress state secretary Hisaan Hussain resigned on Monday, citing disputes over candidate selection and is expected to contest as a rebel.

Party workers in Harbour, Port, and Vizhinjam wards have expressed dissatisfaction, with around 100 activists keeping away from the campaign. They accused MLA M Vincent of favouring loyal subordinates over workers who have been active on the ground.

Hussain, who previously served as the Youth Congress social media coordinator, noted on Facebook that the MLA was promoting political allies to senior positions while sidelining dedicated members.

Senior party members admitted that the UDF has so far avoided direct intervention, insisting that matters should be resolved through consultation with the elected MLA in the particular wards.

“There are issues at Muttada where the candidate Vaishna was chosen. Members objected because it is a general seat, but the party resolved it after discussion. That process did not happen in other wards,” said a senior member.