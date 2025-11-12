UDF’s early candidate list fails to enthuse grassroots workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An early announcement of candidate list for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the upcoming local body polls seems to have backfired on the Congress. Close on the heels of candidate announcement, discontent has been brewing in the party.
The growing divisions within the party, particularly in wards under the Kovalam Assembly constituency, have been coming out. Youth Congress state secretary Hisaan Hussain resigned on Monday, citing disputes over candidate selection and is expected to contest as a rebel.
Party workers in Harbour, Port, and Vizhinjam wards have expressed dissatisfaction, with around 100 activists keeping away from the campaign. They accused MLA M Vincent of favouring loyal subordinates over workers who have been active on the ground.
Hussain, who previously served as the Youth Congress social media coordinator, noted on Facebook that the MLA was promoting political allies to senior positions while sidelining dedicated members.
Senior party members admitted that the UDF has so far avoided direct intervention, insisting that matters should be resolved through consultation with the elected MLA in the particular wards.
“There are issues at Muttada where the candidate Vaishna was chosen. Members objected because it is a general seat, but the party resolved it after discussion. That process did not happen in other wards,” said a senior member.
Former Youth Congress Kovalam president Ubesh Sugathan said several complaints sent to the District Congress Committee were referred back to the MLA, leaving party workers feeling ignored.
He added that in wards such as Mulloor in Venganoor, ward committees were not formed. In Vizhinjam, despite about 10 names being suggested, an “outsider” was chosen that left many long-serving members disheartened.
Former members alleged that seven local leaders from Vizhinjam were ignored despite being included in the initial ward list. They claimed that ward committees were only a formality and that pre-decided candidates were selected without considering local recommendations.
Meanwhile, Vincent told TNIE that the candidate list was released earlier than usual as there were fewer issues this time. “All workers are united in their focus on the party’s victory, and preparations are already under way. The list was finalised well in advance, and it did not face many objections,” he said. When asked about the resignation of Hisaan Hussain and the distancing of party members, Vincent declined to comment.