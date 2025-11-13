e-Health project rolled out in 1,001 medical institutions in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has achieved a milestone by bringing 1,001 medical institutions under the e-Health project. This includes 19 medical college institutions, 33 district/general hospitals, 87 taluk hospitals, 77 community health centres, 554 family health centres, 99 urban family health centres, 15 specialty hospitals, 3 public health laboratories, and 114 other health facilities.

So far, over 2.63 crore people have obtained permanent UHID registrations through e-Health. More than 6.73 crore people have sought medical care using temporary registration, and 16.85 lakh patients have been admitted through the e-Health system.

Digital technology has been effectively implemented in the health sector, with recent initiatives including digital payment options, online OP ticketing, the MeHealth app, and Scan and Book facilities, said Health Minister Veena George.

Through e-Health, patients can now book OP tickets in advance. The system also allows patients who need follow-up treatment to take advance tokens directly from the hospital. Advance tokens can be booked via the e-Health portal or the MeHealth app, significantly reducing waiting times.

e-Health project district-wise

T’Puram: 150

Kollam: 61

P’Thitta: 37

Alappuzha: 65

Kottayam: 57

Idukki: 32

Ernakulam: 100

Thrissur: 99

Palakkad: 68

Malappuram: 106

Kozhikode: 89

Wayanad: 37

Kannur: 62

Kasaragod: 38