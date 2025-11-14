BJP releases second list of candidates for Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Thursday released the party’s second list of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. The list includes 31 candidates, of which 28 wards have been allotted to the BJP and three to its NDA ally, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS).

Unlike the first phase, the new list does not feature any prominent candidates. In the first phase, the BJP had announced candidates for 67 wards, including high-profile names such as former DGP R Sreelekha, senior leader V V Rajesh, and P Ashok Kumar.

However, despite BDJS’s request for 11 seats, no wards were allocated to the party in that list, leading to discontent within the NDA camp. This created rift and BDJS even announced plans to contest 20 wards independently. However, the issue was resolved the next day after talks with BJP leaders.

Though the party did not get all the seats it sought, BDJS leaders said they were satisfied with the final allocation.”Our leadership is satisfied with the current allocation. We will fight this election as a united front,” said BDJS district president Prem Raj.

The party has been allotted the Nanthancodu, Muttada and Kesavadasapuram wards and has already announced its candidates for these seats. Of the total 101 wards in the corporation, the remaining three have been allocated as follows: Kinavoor to the Shiv Sena, Punchakkari to the Kerala Kamaraj Congress and Vizhinjam to the BJP.

“The people of this city are longing for good governance and development. The BJP will ensure that change. We will transform the capital city,” said Kummanam Rajasekharan.