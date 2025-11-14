Vettucaud church feast from November 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Vettucaud Kristhuraja Feast, one of the most prominent religious festivals in the capital, will begin at the Madre de Deus Church on Friday and continue till November 23.

The inaugural pontifical Holy Mass will be led by Rev Dr Kristhudas Rajappan of the Latin Archdiocese on Friday at 4.30 pm, followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting by parish priest Dr Edison Y M.

Keys to four newly completed houses under the parish housing scheme will also be handed over at the ceremony, according to the Vettucaud Parish Council. On November 22, Very Rev Mons C Joseph will lead the evening prayer, followed by a grand procession that will pass through Kannanthura St Peter’s Church and Kochuveli St Joseph’s Church before returning to Vettucaud.

Regional holiday declared

In connection with the Vettucaud Church feast, the district collector has declared a regional holiday from the afternoon for all educational institutions and government offices under the Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyatinkara taluks.